Regarding the June 9 article about Leacock Township’s Daniel Esh (“Man’s jail time reduced”):

Esh should be in jail for 30 years, in my opinion, not 30 days. For decades, his puppy mill dogs have been the victims of neglect, abuse and unbelievable cruelty.

This is not Esh’s first rodeo. He has been prosecuted and found guilty of animal cruelty in the past. And yet the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has seemingly never seen fit to give him more than a slap on the wrist.

Dogs are domesticated animals. They cannot survive in the wild. They can only survive by being humanely cared for and loved.

Dogs are completely dependent on humans. They need our voices because they cannot speak for themselves. This situation is heartbreaking.

According to the June 9 article, “Some of the dogs had severe matting, ear infections, overgrown nails, conjunctivitis, severe dental disease, inflammation of the skin on the paw and other medical concerns.”

The dogs seemingly had no outside exercise or veterinary care. They were crowded together in cages for one reason, in my opinion — greed. They were essentially machines to produce puppies for Esh to get rich off.

The worst part, in my view, is that the district attorney’s office knew for decades that Esh was being cruel and abusive to his dogs. Yet the cruelty continued. The treatment of these innocent, helpless animals went unpunished and unstopped.

The district attorney must prosecute cruel breeders. We need people who actually care about the fate of countless suffering dogs — whose whole lives are pain.

There is no excuse for animal abuse.

Ann L. Carter

East Hempfield Township