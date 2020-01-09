As danger flares up once again in the Middle East, it’s important to remember that when President Donald Trump entered office there was no Iran crisis. The Obama administration had successfully put a lid on Iran’s nuclear program, while also opening up corridors for peaceful diplomatic discussions in other areas. This was all accomplished with the assistance not only of our European allies, but even that of our greatest enemy, Vladimir Putin.
It was Trump, in his pathetic jealousy of the former president, who foolishly — and against the advice of his national security experts — walked away from that nuclear deal. Worse yet, he then went on to impose a series of unilateral and pointlessly cruel sanctions on the Iranians.
As tensions ratcheted upward, it was only to be expected that Iran would find ways to retaliate. And, of course, it did by stepping up its support for anti-American violence, which culminated in the recent attack on our embassy in Baghdad. Trump, who understands only revenge and reprisal, then countered by ordering the assassination of a key Iranian general along with an important Iraqi militia leader. And so here we are.
We must all pray that our country is not led into another unnecessary Middle East war, this time with a nation far more powerful than Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. But perhaps we should also candidly admit to ourselves that choosing an ignorant, inexperienced, incompetent bumbler to be our president was not, after all, a good idea.
Ward Latshaw
East Hempfield Township