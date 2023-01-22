With the recent publicity regarding the “Lancaster County Racial Equity Profile” released by YWCA Lancaster, I’d like to remind readers that equity and equality are not synonyms.

There appears to be an effort afoot by many media sources to equate the two as being the same. In my view, they certainly are not. Equality offers a system in which everyone has the same opportunity to achieve success, while equity seemingly designs a system that ensures that everyone achieves the same outcome.

That is a significant difference. You can make your own judgment as to which is more equitable.

Ted A. Maurer

West Lampeter Township