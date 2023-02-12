Over the past year, the word “equity” has increasingly become a part of the woke culture.

It is for that reason that I was pleased to see the two columns on this subject published in the Perspective section of the Feb. 5 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“We must address inequities that hold some of us back,” by Gretchel Hathaway and “Shifting our mindset when it comes to equity” by Alisa Maria Jones).

Jones’ column was particularly informative. She makes an important observation that all inequities are not inherently unjust. Her explanation of existing inequities from a historical viewpoint and her perspective on future solutions were both refreshing and realistic.

The equity report released by YWCA Lancaster (referred to in both columns) is a statistical analysis of various racial inequities that exist in Lancaster County.

In it, no attempt is made to explain why a specific condition exists. For example, students of color are suspended at a higher frequency than white students. Why? Are they discriminated against or is their behavior worse? The report also states that students of color are more likely to attend schools in which many students are from families experiencing poverty — clearly a disadvantage. Could charter schools be a partial solution?

Many inequities are economic-related and will only be corrected through education. In my opinion, this is the best starting point.

The complete YWCA study is available online and is recommended reading.

Finally, as an aside, I was surprised to learn that a highly selective and expensive educational institution requires a vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. It appears that we have a new cottage industry for academia!

David Hopton

East Hempfield Township