Two schoolchildren take a test given the same preparation, study materials, resources and testing time. Treated equally, they should score near equally. Except one has a vision impairment and was not given glasses. Despite an identified vision need long ago, these students must have equal resources — which is strictly fair. The student with vision impairment should just try harder to see. Anyone can see if they simply try hard enough.

That scenario is as ridiculous, in my view, as the Pennsylvania Legislature’s decision to distribute equal COVID-19 relief dollars to equal numbers of students. Those living in poverty, with varying developmental abilities or with language barriers, get the same resources as students living in wealth with few or no barriers.

Children do not choose their developmental ability, where they live, their economic status or their first language, and educational outcomes certainly do not improve with equal resources. The whole of society thrives economically, socially, culturally and scientifically when children have equitable public access to educational success.

The state Legislature systematically used a callous “even-Steven” philosophy, though there is nothing “even” about distinctive school districts across the commonwealth.

As a result, students in the School District of Lancaster and Columbia Borough School District were essentially bilked $1.5 million during a pandemic that disproportionately impacts students of color and students in poverty whose families are more likely to be working on front lines and have disparate health risks.

To enrich your understanding, please search “equality equity.” Then call on your legislator to ensure all future allocations use the state’s Basic Education Funding formula.

Anita Pilkerton-Plumb

Lancaster