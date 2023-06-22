A lower-level Air National Guardsman is accused of misuse of classified and national defense information and is denied bail and locked up as a flight risk.

A former president leaves office and takes boxes of classified information with him, then says he doesn’t have them. He brags about it, is reckless with the materials and refuses to return them. The materials were government property and not his to even move. Upon being arrested, his passport is not taken. There’s no bail, and he is allowed to board his plane and fly off.

Two questions:

— Does this sound like equal treatment under the law?

— Where is the greater danger?

David Miklos

Manheim