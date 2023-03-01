This is a response to the Jan. 25 letter “Following the teachings of Jesus,” which itself was a reply to my letter “Response to letters about evangelicals,” which was published in the Jan. 18 LNP | LancasterOnline.

The Jan. 25 letter writer agreed that there is a double standard regarding the treatment of individuals on either side of the liberal/conservative debate.

However, the writer, in my view, completely misses the point in the rest of the letter and makes false accusations. At no time did I indicate that I want it both ways. Since I wish equal treatment for all, that is not picking and choosing, which the letter writer accuses me of doing.

I was simply saying that if conservatives are charged with hate crimes and breaking the law, why is the Virginia restaurant owner not held to the same accountability? I know and never said that the views on each side are mutually exclusive. I was never forcing my views on anybody. I was simply raising the question on why both sides are not treated with similar standards.

I am always open to having civil conversations with anyone on any subject.

Bob Floyd

Conestoga Township