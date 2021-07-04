How many people really believe life in the United States is fair? What does that mean? Equal opportunity? Equal outcome?

I hope you picked equal opportunity. That is fair. Vice President Kamala Harris said, “Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.” I guess she never watched the Olympics. They all start at the same place, with the same starting blocks, and run the same distance. For some odd reason, they give out first-, second- and third-place medals at the end.

Equal outcome is a fairy tale.

Progressives seemingly want an impossible scenario of equal outcome. Are they willing to walk the walk? Their plumber can detach that melanoma from their arm, right? Their hairdresser can perform the lab work to see if the sample is cancerous, right? Their landscaper can perform their funeral preparations, right? Their doctor can fix their leaky faucet, right?

Do you really want people who are not qualified doing work that impacts your life? Equal abilities throughout the population do not exist in real life. That is one reason we pay people who have abilities we do not possess to do things we cannot do.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township