One of the most important things we do together through government is provide quality education for our children. Our state’s current approach is neither fair nor equitable.

Currently, funding for education starts with property taxes in local districts. That is supplemented with state funding. This allocation formula leads to significantly different levels of funding in different districts, amounting to thousands of dollars per student. Districts with high property values get more and those with lower values get less.

State funds are intended to balance the discrepancy. But the gap is further exacerbated by what I view as racial discrimination in the allocation of state funds. Majority-white districts get more per student than districts with students of color.

These funding differences result in significant differences in the quality of education students receive. Funding is not the only factor that affects quality, of course, but research indicates that adequate funding is a very significant factor.

Gov. Tom Wolf has a proposal that goes a long way toward alleviating the unjust inequality. I appeal to state Sen. Scott Martin, state Reps. Steven Mentzer, Mike Sturla and Brett Miller and the entire state Legislature to work with Wolf to correct these injustices:

— Eliminate racial bias in allocating state funds.

— Use state funds to “fill in” for districts with lower tax bases.

— Assist districts that are growing and change the “hold harmless” policy, which prevents adjusting allocations to reflect actual student populations.

John W. Eby

Manheim Township