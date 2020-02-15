They keep building places everywhere you go, and it’s always something that the town already has, and most everything is in Lancaster.
Don’t people realize that a lot of people don’t drive and also that some don’t know their way around Lancaster? So with all the places they keep building, why don’t they build a Long John Silver’s in Ephrata?
That’s what we need in the town of Ephrata. It is the best place to eat, and I bet a lot of people miss having a Long John Silver’s in the towns where they live. Why is Lancaster the only town where they have Long John Silver’s?
Please, we have enough banks, Sheetz convenience stores, McDonald’s and so on.
M.M. Blake
Ephrata