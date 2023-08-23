Kudos to Ralph Mowen, mayor of Ephrata, for having the courage to say it’s time to admit that the 2020 election was not stolen and that Donald Trump lost (“Long-time Ephrata mayor leaves Republicans,” Aug. 17 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Up to this point, Mowen had been a Republican all of his life and has served the Ephrata community for 44 years (30 as mayor).

Now Mowen has announced that he is leaving the Republican Party and switching his registration to independent.

The Ephrata Area Republican Committee responded to Mowen’s announcement by saying that Mowen, “no longer shares the longstanding and conservative values of both the Republican Party or the greater Ephrata community.”

Let’s think about that.

What values are the Republicans in Ephrata thinking about? Do they really believe the election was stolen? I spent all of my life teaching in public schools in Lancaster County, and I taught my students not to cheat and lie. How are we going to continue teaching young people to be honest and celebrate victories — and gracefully accept defeat — when our former president continues to lie about the 2020 election?

Bob Wyble

Ephrata