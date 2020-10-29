Shame on you, LNP | LancasterOnline! Our great president was making an appearance locally, and you seemingly couldn’t muster up the courage to give it advance attention in Monday’s edition of your biased newspaper.

Your decision did not work that well. I was traveling within several miles of the airport and there were people lining the roads, parking in fields and gathering in business parking lots — if only to catch a glimpse of the plane carrying our wonderful president.

I was parked in Flyway Business Park near the runway, along with many energetic, happy and friendly Donald J. Trump supporters. Soon we heard the roar of the engines as the plane emerged from the misty sky. It was a sight to behold, and the enthusiasm of the crowd was deafening.

Thank you, President Trump, for outsmarting the biased media and for your positive impact to keep us all safe. I can’t wait to vote for you on Nov. 3! MAGA — again!

Deborah Boyer

Manheim Township