The 2020 NHL All-Star weekend was supposed to be highlighted by the performance of the group Green Day during intermission between the 3-on-3 games. Green Day’s lead singer, Billie Joe Armstrong, dropped a number of F-bombs while performing live. What a surprise for the parents who brought their kids to what is billed as a “family event.”
Why was this not anticipated and prevented by NHL management? It is obvious that great detail was exhibited in the orchestration of all the events during All-Star weekend. Did no executive from the NHL check out the lyrics of Green Day’s songs ahead of the event? How sad!
The F-word is becoming part of our everyday language, much like hello, have a good day or see you later. Have we as a society become so encapsulated within ourselves and our language that we have no respect or sense of decorum for those around us?
Green Day’s raunchy performance will be remembered above all the fun, the great skills of the players, and the smiles on thousands of kids’ faces as they watched their favorite stars — hoping that one day, they may be a star in their own right on or off the ice.
It would be fitting that a 10-minute major penalty and a game misconduct penalty be called and assessed on Commissioner Gary Bettman. Maybe a little time in the penalty box will help him reflect on his choice of nonhockey entertainment for us hockey fans in the future.
An embarrassed hockey fan.
Gerry Ganse
Manheim Township