Every day we hear about gun violence in the news. It is always blamed on firearms of some sort. What we do not hear is the bottom line of where it started. We always hear that it is related to drugs, gangs or domestic violence. What we do not hear is how the people who commit these crimes are moved in the direction to use firearms to solve their problems.
We just have to take a look at the people who receive awards every year for making violent movies. These people are put on a pedestal for their great performances. If you would take the firearms and violence out of the movies, where would the entertainment industry be? Making a livelihood out of violence that makes the bad guy a hero is the root of the evil in this country.
The entertainment industry (TV, movies, video games and music) needs to be held accountable for the violence in this country. It will never happen, because too many rich people have a lot to lose.
Human life apparently is not as important to the politicians who want to keep their high-paying jobs and thus blame the problem on firearms. They keep attacking our Second Amendment rights and not looking at the real problems — and those are the entertainment industry and mental health.
The political minority is running our country into disaster. We need to put “God” and “country” back on the top of our priority list.
Joseph Weidner
Upper Leacock Township