Thanks to Lauren Manelius for an excellent overview of the status of the case of Taylor Enterline (“On Taylor Enterline and our failed racial reckoning,” Feb. 5 Perspective column).

I believe that our community and many lives have been enriched by the thoughtfulness and kindness of Enterline. She has participated, as Manelius noted, “in public forums and dialogues about gun violence, school shootings and racism.”

In my view, Enterline is clearly a leader — a hopeful voice for the reform that our community and state need.

I encourage Judge Merrill Spahn to read Manelius’ column and sentence Enterline to community service, which is already a part of her life. We need her to continue to be active in Lancaster County.

Martha Kelley

Lancaster