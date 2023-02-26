I'm writing about the excellent column, written by Lauren Manelius and published in the Feb. 5 Perspective section, concerning the seeming injustice surrounding the conviction of Taylor Enterline (“On Taylor Enterline and our failed racial reckoning”). As I see it, Enterline was demonstrating peacefully about the need for accountability during a protest of the fatal police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz, when some in the crowd decided violence was the answer.

But Enterline was arrested, charged and convicted of crimes in a way that I truly believe has racial undertones.

Some people in the community have the audacity to believe that Enterline’s initial bail of $1 million and her conviction by a jury that was nearly all white and had no Black members were correct judgments.

Black Americans like myself know the history of all-white juries when it comes to justice in America. I’m not saying that my fellow citizens are racist, but the appearance speaks volumes.

I’m an optimistic person who believes that the honorable Judge Merrill Spahn will turn what I view as an injustice into a justice for an intelligent, young Black woman.

As a Black American, I’m “woke” to the fact that national attempts to eliminate Black history — seemingly for fear of indoctrinating white children — are delusional. No one is stating that white children are guilty of slavery, but learning our full and true history will allow everyone to understand that this country has been through turbulent times and that we have an opportunity to be better Americans through free thought.

In closing, I would like to quote Russian dissident Yuly Rybakov: “You may crucify freedom, but the human soul knows no shackles.”

James L. Ellis Jr.

Lancaster