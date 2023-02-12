The evil sin of racism is alive and well in Lancaster County. Lauren Manelius’ Feb. 5 Perspective column on Taylor Enterline should open some closed eyes (“On Taylor Enterline and our failed racial reckoning”).

Taylor is a well-respected, altruistic young activist who has been called “the best of us.” In my view, she was peacefully exercising her American right of free speech in protesting the fatal police shooting of Ricardo Muñoz when some in the crowd became violent. She was arrested with the rest of them.

The bizarre decision of District Judge Bruce Roth to (illegally!) set her initial bail at $1 million earned us national scorn. Why would he target her with this ridiculous bail, and not those who did the violence? There is something very wrong here.

Now a jury, nearly all of them white, has convicted Enterline of rioting. I believe that the jury’s decision was wrong.

Incidentally, Enterline recently graduated with a degree in criminal justice. Being a “convicted felon,” she will now struggle to get a job.

It’s time we stopped listening to the deceptive and powerful far-right media that pretend there is no such thing as racism in our country. It is a false and deceptive narrative.

I’m a white man, and this makes me very upset. We can’t know the motives of those in the criminal justice system. But we can see how a young rising star calling for reform of the system is being shut down. This is not New York City; this is our own local system.

We must stop pretending racism does not exist in America. It does.

Kenton Glick

Lancaster