How many times will our flag be ordered to half-staff to honor yet more victims of mass shootings? How many more of our neighbors will be massacred before we firmly, aggressively insist our elected representatives stop the slaughter?

How many times will Republican rant master U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz belittle rational attempts to stem the tide of insanity as “ridiculous theater”?

The National Rifle Association’s go-to excuse that “the only thing that can stop a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun” is, at best, a catchy yet misleading mantra.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, offered these facts in a news release: “Multiple studies have found that armed civilians don’t stop mass shootings. Arming more people isn't the answer. Keeping guns away from dangerous individuals is the best way to reduce instances of mass shootings.”

More “guns on the streets means more crime,” Feinstein stated, citing a Stanford University study that found that “overall violent crime was higher in states with concealed carry laws, increasing as much as 15 percent a decade after the laws were implemented.”

Yet the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office seemingly brags about making it easier to apply for a gun permit — even as the country continues to see more and more mass shootings.

We have grown immune to the numbing statistics of the dead and wounded. I am dismayed, disturbed, and outraged to think it’s not safe to go to Park City Center, Lancaster Central Market, or any crowed gathering place.

Jeffrey Allen

West Lampeter Township