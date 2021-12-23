I think we should stop changing the clocks back and forth. After all, Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight saving time.

Besides, it hasn’t always been like this. In the United States, daylight saving time started in 1918, during World War I.

I also heard that changing the time isn’t good for your body.

I think people should write to their members of Congress, governor and even the president of the United States, and tell them that we want to stay on one standard time, all year round.

It was the government’s idea to change the time twice per year, so it should be able to reverse it.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster