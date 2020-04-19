I do not know why I read columns by Stuart Wesbury, such as the one printed in the April 12 Perspective section (“Democrats play politics as pandemic upends US”). I suppose I read them to see how out of touch his views are with mine.

In my opinion, Mr. Wesbury sees things out of one lens (the Republican lens) and he fails to see the whole picture. Last Sunday, he criticized an MSNBC anchor but was silent on her counterparts at Fox News. He criticized the Democrats in Congress but mentioned nothing about the Republicans. If people are critical of others but fail to see the whole picture and their own party’s shortcomings, then their comments are invalid and do nothing but play up the political divide and animosity that are tearing this country apart.

Mr. Wesbury, in your own words, “enough is enough” — stop trying to divide us, as we are better than this and better as the United States of America.

As for op-eds, is it too hard for LNP | LancasterOnline to find a local (or national) pundit who can be critical and complimentary of both political parties? I would like to believe I am not the only one who has this opinion. Reading a Republican or Democrat praise his or her own party while ripping the other party does nothing except reinforce the differences and dysfunction of the two parties. However, reading an unbiased objective opinion that one week may praise a party and the next week criticize it may help all of us see things from a different perspective.

James Beck Jr.

Lancaster