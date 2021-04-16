Major League Baseball and Black Lives Matters have the same letters in their acronyms and, in my view, both stand for the most radical left-wing policies in America. I believe they are both causing division between Black people and white people.

All lives matter, in my view. We do not need to elevate one race over another. Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game out of Georgia, claiming — falsely, as I see it — that the state’s recent election law amounts to voter suppression.

Georgia’s new law calls for absentee voters to provide identification. Doesn’t everyone have some sort of ID? There are 36 states that currently require some form of voter identification.

Also, President Joe Biden lied when he stated that polls in Georgia will close at 5 p.m. due to the new law. Election Day hours were not changed and the law expanded early voting opportunities.

Major League Baseball will likely lose fans, and who was hurt in Georgia? A lot of Black-owned and white-owned businesses that will be losing millions in revenue.

When is enough enough with this cancel culture? It is time we the people wake up and take a stand for common sense. And it is way past time, in my view, for the media to quit being political and print the truth!

James Gibble

Penn Township