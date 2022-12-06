Enough with Lancaster city’s pay-by-phone parking meters that reproduce like rabbits, often aren’t functioning at the public library, and discriminate against elderly people or illiterate individuals who cannot decipher the confusing directions. That includes people who do not own cellphones (no wonder our Amish neighbors no longer park downtown).

Enough with citizens who cannot manage to vote using the long-established processes of showing up in person or applying for an absentee ballot. Poll workers pry themselves out of bed at dawn and work until late at night to accommodate voters and their peculiarities. Now they need security training.

Enough with accommodating someone who wants to vote using one method and then changes his or her mind.

Enough with people who make demands and think they deserve everything. Whatever happened to asking politely? To humility? To understanding the laws of karma or the biblical notion of reaping what you sow?

Self-centered attitudes have become as ubiquitous as the parking restrictions in downtown Lancaster.

Roberta Strickler

Manheim Township