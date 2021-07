Enough! I’m tired of reading about these two billionaires, Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, spending millions of dollars to see which one could go into space first.

In this time of economic hardship, hunger and homelessness for so many people, they should be competing to see who can assist the most people with all of their wealth.

Stop flaunting and wasting your money, Richard and Jeff, and actually do some good for others — not yourselves!

Donna Becker

Providence Township