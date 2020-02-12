I am very appreciative of the new Walnut Street protected bike lane. The first time I biked down it, I realized how much more Walnut now looks like a residential city street. It feels like a nice place to drive, walk, bike, or sit out on a porch and watch the world go by. It is no wonder that property values tend to go up when a bike lane is added to a street.
My wife and I, as well as our two children, often travel by bicycle around Lancaster. The first time my 10-year-old son and I biked home from his piano lesson on the new protected lane he remarked, “Dad, this is so nice. I really like not having the cars going right alongside us. It’s less stressful.” Two blocks into our ride, a large truck on our right was turning left. The driver politely yielded to us as we passed through the intersection, and he gave us a friendly wave.
I understand that change is often difficult. However, more than a decade ago, one of my weekly bike commutes in Washington, D.C., involved a protected bicycle lane very similar to the one we now have on Walnut. I moved my family to Lancaster knowing about the plans to make our streets better for bikes, pedestrians, buses and cars. I am staying here because these plans continue to be implemented.
Ben Snell
Lancaster