I thought I’d have to go to Safe Harbor Dam if I wanted to see a bald eagle. Turns out, all I had to do was walk down to the bottom of the hill on Buttercup Road, which merges onto Lampeter Road.

Across the road is a huge sycamore tree. Toward the top is a big nest, and sitting above the nest are a male and female eagle. I got out my mother-in-law’s old binoculars and zoomed in on the nest. I can’t see inside it, but the female is usually in it. The male is sitting above watching.

I did some research online about how many eggs the female can lay. An average clutch is one to three eggs. Four are rare. Once the eggs are laid, it takes 35 days to hatch. An eaglet’s feathers begin to come in when it is 4 or 5 weeks old.

It’s wonderful to be outside this time of the year, and be able to enjoy nature and its creatures, furry or feathered. It doesn’t cost anything, and I’m really looking forward to seeing baby eaglets. Happy spring, everyone.

Anne Spadea

West Lampeter Township