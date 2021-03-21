Before the COVID-19 pandemic, my wife and I attended local venues to enjoy live performances — whether a concert, a musical or a play. Since COVID-19, we have none of that and miss it a lot.

Recently, through some personal contacts, we were encouraged to view online the Donegal High School rendition of “The Addams Family.” I just want to commend not only this group, but all the folks working so incredibly hard to carry on in the performing arts.

I can only imagine the new approaches and innovations required to rehearse and then perform live online. Please support these folks in your community — be it high school or other artists.

Bruce Riefenstahl

Mount Joy