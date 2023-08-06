I am belatedly responding to the column “Books can open our minds to the realities of our history” by M. Kelly Tillery in the July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

Thank you for continuing to publish Tillery’s writing. His writing is so enjoyable to read because its readability is high and the stories are engaging. What a storyteller! It just seems to flow.

I am familiar with all the works he cited in that column, and he is correct — they should be required reading. As the “Philadelphia Lawyer” clearly shows, once an erroneous bit of history is produced and is allowed to go unchecked, it can become widespread conventional wisdom, even though it is not true. That is the reason I wrote, and you generously published, my June 4 letter about the Durham report (“Thiessen and Durham repeat an old song”).

Reading Tillery is a delight, and I learn something or think again in a different way about something every time I read his columns. Please keep publishing his work. Thank you very much.

Bill Glenn

Mount Joy