Congratulations and a big thank-you for the Schools section in Tuesday’s edition of LNP | LancasterOnline.

Thank you for the very thoughtful short articles written by students, for the advertisements — for the entire section.

It was very positive. I wish that every person would read those inspiring articles the children wrote. All of them were well-written and are worth anyone’s time to read.

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline!

Levi J. Ziegler

Manheim Township