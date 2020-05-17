Thank you, Suzanne Cassidy, for sharing the beautiful memories of your mother (“Marking first Mother’s Day without my precious mom,” May 10 LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective). I always enjoy reading the things you write.

It’s always so heartfelt, and it reminds me of how I grew up: “My mother and parenting before the digital age” (May 13, 2018), “Facing the COVID-19 crisis without being consumed by the crisis” (March 15), etc.

I hope you had a nice Mother’s Day!

Lori Clement

Bridgewater, New Jersey