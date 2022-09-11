What a pleasure to read former U.S. Rep. Robert S. Walker’s column in the Sept. 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section (“Recalling a conversation with Mikhail Gorbachev”).

We were so fortunate to have Walker represent us in Congress for 20 years. Unlike too many politicians, he moved on after 20 years. He is a very talented person, as well as honest and trustworthy. He welcomed gatherings with groups and individuals in the community where he could explain what was going on in Congress and hear the concerns of our community.

He was an important member of Congress, and his thinking and speaking talents were known nationally. He made a difference, and his constituents were happy to have such a special person to represent us.

We won’t be voting for a Walker clone, but we do have a choice. We are Americans, ahead of being members of a political party. Vote for the person who can make a difference!

Jack Bryer

West Chester, Chester County