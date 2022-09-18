Thank you for the excellent column on former Congressman Bob Walker by Tom Murse in the Sept. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“A talk with a GOP politician who didn’t shy from debate”). I believe that all thinking people in central Pennsylvania miss having Congressman Walker in Washington, D.C.

I was amused by two somewhat conflicting statements in Murse’s column. Early in the column, Murse writes that Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano doesn’t wish to debate “unless it’s on his own, unconventional terms.”

Yet Murse later writes, “In fact, our team of journalists strives to report information objectively, accurately and honestly, without bias or distortion.”

The earlier statement was complete, in my view, without Murse inserting the word “unconventional,” which I’m certain you agree displays bias.

Edgar L. Grove

West Lampeter Township