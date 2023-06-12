Kudos to the writer Joe Guzzardi for his fine column on Mickey Mantle (“Remembering Mickey Mantle’s struggles with alcohol,” May 22 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Yes, Mickey was a flawed individual, but he didn’t expect to live so long. He came from the Oklahoma coal mines, where the men died young. What he did on bad knees and with an alcohol problem is incredible.

Many times I watched in amazement at his tape-measure home runs from both sides of the plate. I cried when I saw his Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown, New York. I wish I had more of his baseball cards, don’t you? They are more valuable than those of any other athlete, alive or dead. Rest in peace, Mickey.

A fan,

Dave Brunner

Oxford, Chester County