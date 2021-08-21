I watched a replay of the “Field of Dreams” baseball game and then read John Walk’s article in the Aug. 14 LNP | LancasterOnline about the Diffenderfer family members’ attendance at the game (“If you play it, they will go”).

As the father of a 39-year-old son and with my own father being deceased, I couldn’t help but feel like there was a mirror behind the newspaper as I read it, with me seeing my son and dad looking over my shoulder. Your article was that moving, regarding the baseball memories in our family.

Many people reading or getting information from various sources these days don’t have time to process items due to the next interruption popping up. This article was different. It touched me in the same way as the “Field of Dreams” movie — for those who “get” the movie.

Even with the limited story length, Walk’s article hit on the right moments and feelings that were similar to the movie.

Those that hit a home run with me included the support from Josh Diffenderfer’s wife (“Just do it”); Diffenderfer’s response on the trip (“It’s going to take me a couple days to process things”); and Diffenderfer taking his dad’s glove to the “Field of Dreams” game with him.

I must say “thanks” from a reader who “gets” what your story provided.

Jim Weaver

East Hempfield Township