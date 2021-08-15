Thank you for publishing the inspirational story about Eric Weaver, the young dairy farmer from New Holland (“Watch him milk cows, climb silos and more on YouTube,” July 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

With profit margins thin on today’s dairy farms, it was encouraging to read about a young man who is willing to put in the long hours and hard work required to provide us with a wholesome and nutritious product.

His efforts to educate the public about his work with videos on YouTube is commendable. He is a real asset to his profession.

John E. Eby

East Lampeter Township