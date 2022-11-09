Thank you so much for the front-page article on Monday headlined “ ‘Given me freedom.’ ” What a wonderful, inspiring story with which to start the week.

I was so impressed with the fortitude, stamina and work ethic that Ryan Gehman has displayed as he has dealt with autism. The love that he was shown by so many people — from his parents to all of the people he has come in contact with — was so inspiring and encouraging, especially for people who have to deal with an autism diagnosis.

He faced so many challenges as he grew up, and the kindness and support given to him by so many people along the way was wonderful. He sounds like a wonderful young man, and I am so thankful to read such an uplifting article — especially in this day and age when it seems we are all facing more negative news than positive news.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township