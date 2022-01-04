I enjoyed the Dec. 10 LNP article “Nonprofit: Local action aids world” about the new local nonprofit RegenAll, which seeks to combat climate change through local solutions.

I had never heard of the organization before the article was published, but it sparked my curiosity enough that I attended the organization’s inaugural event at Tellus360. The different perspectives on climate, presented by local experts from numerous fields, were fascinating and inspiring.

Climate change threatens our future and in some ways we are already beginning to see its effects. Yet while large national and international efforts to curb emissions are important and necessary, they can also feel difficult to conceptualize and disconnected from our everyday lives.

Some Lancaster County institutions have plans to go carbon neutral by 2040. This goal makes me proud to live here, and I deeply hope that we will be successful. I hope that RegenAll is successful, and that local climate leaders, farmers, homeowners, conservationists, businesses and everyone else will be able to join together in meeting this necessary goal.

Clarissa Grunwald

Elizabethtown