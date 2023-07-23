I really enjoyed the article written by Tribune News Service’s George Hobica on picture postcards (“Why I still send picture postcards — no matter where I go,” June 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

I am not a world traveler as Hobica is, but I still try to get those elusive picture postcards when I travel around this country.

In addition, his thoughts on using interesting stamps really struck home, as I was a U.S. Postal Service carrier for 40 years and always enjoy new and fascinating stamps.

Thanks, LNP | LancasterOnline, for including such a great article in your newspaper!

Joe Hoffman

Elizabethtown