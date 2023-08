It was a pleasure to read the recent article about organists June Smith and Bill Rhoads and their 70-year milestone of music contributions (“A key milestone,” Aug. 13 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

Bill and I worked together at Federal Mogul in Lititz, and he played at our wedding in 1989. Bill was always a character, and I’m betting he still is!

Congratulations to both June and Bill.

Brian Vulgaris

Manheim Township