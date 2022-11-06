I really enjoyed the Oct. 30 feature story in the Living section about Maple Grove Park (“A century of history”). Are there any other local plots of land that would be able to claim such a variety of uses?

I do have a small postscript to add. After Lancaster Township took over and created the passive greenway park, it also constructed a community building with a full kitchen and large meeting room. In the early 2000s, it served as a Lancaster Rec Senior Citizen Happy Hours Club meeting venue.

Once a week, men and women ages 55 and over would gather there to play cards, board games and bingo. There were educational talks on subjects of interest to seniors and holiday parties. A home-cooked meal was provided for the suggested donation of $1 or $2.

We often socialized by discussing “Remember when?” topics. Someone shared a story of going to Maple Grove when they were little and helping their parents cart home giant cubes of ice. This was in the times before modern refrigeration, and people kept perishables in something called an icebox. Apparently, there was an ice house located on the property at one time.

Today, the community building is rented out for birthday parties, graduation events. family reunions, indoor garage sales, etc. Currently, several bridge groups meet there weekly, so the fun goes on!

Dorothy E. Saunders

Manor Township