Thank you for the feature article on Mike and Lindsay Hojnacki in the June 18 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Hope & faith”) and in subsequent LNP | LancasterOnline newsletters. It was inspiring and heartwarming. Their commitment to their faith and family is a wonderful model for all of us. As a former professor of Mike’s, I am so pleased to count them as alumni of Messiah University.

L. Marlin Eby, Ph.D.

Hampden Township, Cumberland County