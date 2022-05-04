We would like to thank HDC MidAtlantic for the recent changes to the affordable housing project at 213 College Ave., Lancaster. These changes incorporate neighborhood suggestions to preserve open space on Elm Street, creating an amenity and lessening the building’s overall impact on the streetscape. It further resolves concerns about traffic and parking.

We believe these positive changes are the result of neighborhood engagement. We have met with elected officials, city planners and HDC — and we thank them for taking time to do so. We also made the time-consuming commitment to attend various board and commission meetings to learn what is proposed and ensure that neighbors’ concerns are considered. It has made us aware of issues with the process, which we hope can be improved in the future.

Sadly, this effort is seemingly being disparaged by a recent article (“ ‘Monstrosity,’ ” April 25) and editorial (“ ‘Monstrosity’? ” April 27) in LNP | LancasterOnline trying to portray many of our neighbors as something they are not — opponents of affordable housing.

LNP | LancasterOnline fails to note that this project is the first of six parcels at the former UPMC Pinnacle site in our neighborhood subject to redevelopment that could create hundreds of new housing units (affordable and market rate). Each is advancing on different timelines, meaning key decisions are made “in a vacuum,” which has resulted in many neighbors having legitimate concerns that merit being heard in the public sphere.

Our goal is to make each project better — for new and existing neighbors. For its part, we hope LNP | LancasterOnline will stick to reporting news rather than fomenting incivility.

Bruce Martin and John Haney

Lancaster