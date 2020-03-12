Here we go again, spending more money on something that’s not needed — spending on roadwork on Route 272, south of Willow Street (“Work to kick off Monday on Route 272,” Feb. 29). Why?

I miss seeing police enforcing the speed limit. The state should have paid Pequea Township for the work and job they did so those officers’ work could continue. If the state would patrol the roads, how much money would be made instead of spent?

Everyone heading south tries to beat all other traffic from the light at the south end of Willow Street so they can be in front when they get to the two-way single lane at Mount Airy Road.

So, I say, put up more radar, lower the speed limit, make money — thus maybe save a life.

Donnie Fisher

New Providence