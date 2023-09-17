LNP | LancasterOnline recently published multiple articles that touch on the situation with homeless individuals in Lancaster County, including “Homelessness rises” on Sept. 3 and “Balancing safety and respect” on Sept. 4.

I understand that there is no easy solution, as there are issues of mental health and substance abuse that compound the problem in some instances.

But when do we go from showing compassion to enforcing the laws and ordinances that the majority abide by and that are in place to create a safe and orderly community?

There is no shortage of programs and outreach available to help the homeless population. Those who run these programs are out there tirelessly, offering help and solutions, but some individuals refuse any help or have gotten to the point where they have exhausted their opportunities. Perhaps then it becomes a time for tough love, to guide them to the help they need.

We can’t legislate away homelessness, but we can legislate laws and ordinances to deal with crime and social disorder. We must decide when enough is enough and deal with the issues created by those who refuse help, and we must make the streets and public spaces safe and clean.

David W. Greiner

Lancaster