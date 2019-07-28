A recent analysis conducted by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University shows a dramatic rise in the number of federal firearm prosecutions under the current administration, up 68.7% as compared with five years ago. Over three-fourths of the lead charges for these prosecutions in fiscal year 2019 so far deal with violations of the Gun Control Act of 1968 and its amendments.
This is a noteworthy report given contemporary attitudes about elected officials’ perceived inaction on violent crimes perpetrated using guns, such as those expressed in Tim Mackey’s June 15 column, “We need a discussion on Second Amendment,” or Igor Volsky’s suggestions in the May 19 Sunday LNP article “Guns down.” After all, the increased investigation and prosecution of these offenses are not thanks to the passage of new gun control laws but rather the effective use of laws passed decades ago.
With respect to potential limitations on the freedom of speech, we have long relied on insisting upon the “least restrictive” means to do so. Case in point: The government has appropriate tools to detect and prosecute criminals who use internet communications to illegally sell narcotics or abuse children, but the government cannot prescreen prospective internet users or require licenses to publish content. Likewise, we should enforce existing laws designed to punish criminals who misuse guns, not pass new laws that punish law-abiding gun owners.
Stephen Lock
Pequea Township