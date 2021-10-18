Spend a few hours standing on Prince Street along Gallery Row on a Sunday in Lancaster city and your hearing may be damaged. Motorcyclists especially seem to revel in the extremely loud noise their eliminated mufflers make. The sound resonates off the walls of homes and shops lining the streets. It is often necessary to halt conversations, as words can’t be heard. Truckers add to the intensity of sound via the use of brake retarders and neglected brake pads that screech.

There are noise ordinances in place. Why are they not enforced? Why are the police seemingly not doing their job?

The City of Lancaster's code states:

"Prohibition of certain noises upon public rights-of-way and/or by the use of motor vehicles and noise-creating devices. … (1) Motor vehicle and motorcycles on public rights-of-way. No person shall operate or cause to be operated a public or private motor vehicle or motorcycle, or any equipment attached to such a vehicle, on a public right-of-way at any time in such a manner that the noise or sound level emitted by the motor vehicle or motorcycle, or any equipment attached to such a vehicle, violates or exceeds the levels set forth in Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Regulations Title 67, Chapter 157, Subchapter B, 67 Pa. Code 157.11. With respect to motorcycles, all motorcycles shall be equipped with a muffler or other noise-suppressing system in good working order at all times. No motorcycle with an exhaust system that has been altered or modified in any way to enable the exhaust system to amplify or increase the sound level in excess of the established sound levels set forth in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Regulations Title 67 Pa. Code 157.11(a), shall be operated on any public rights-of-way."

Linda Strauss

Manor Township