I read Brian Frey’s Jan. 18 op-ed, “Was order to Soleimani lawful?” Thank you for expressing concerns rationally, without resorting to derogatory characterization of those who might not share your views.
When I first read about the killing of an Iranian general, I expected information to be released explaining how the decision was thoughtfully made and the consequences carefully considered. Unfortunately, the more information that comes out, the less reassuring it is — especially considering how large the possible impact can be. Iran plays a long game. It’s hard to believe they are done avenging what they view as an act of war.
We have already seen how lies from previous administrations have taken us to war. These decisions require oversight. There is real danger in allowing too much power in one man, no matter his political party. Let’s put politics aside and come together to clarify what powers a president can wield without congressional support.
Take action. Write to Congress. Let them know we expect them to provide checks and balances.
Linda Gerhart
Elizabethtown