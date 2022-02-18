The Dec. 29 letter “Backups for renewable energy” asserts that renewable energy such as wind and solar are intermittent and will require backup sources such as coal, oil, natural gas or nuclear. An alternative to these choices is energy storage.

Many households now have hybrid cars with large batteries built in. In the future, there will be many all-electric vehicles, also with larger batteries built in. It is possible to connect to these batteries to use them for energy storage.

Sometimes it is useful to store energy in a form other than electric, such as heat. Hot water for a morning shower can be stored all night as hot water from the previous day. By using electricity during the day, when it is plentiful, to heat the water, and storing it, there is no need to heat it at the time of use, or soon after. We can program the hot-water heater to turn on in the late morning or early afternoon, when the sun is highest.

Another storage method is pumped-storage hydro power, in which water from a lake at the top of a hill is used to generate electricity when needed. But when there is excess electricity, water is pumped back uphill to refill the lake. One example of this is the Muddy Run plant in Lancaster County at Holtwood. This facility has the capability to generate 1,700 megawatts, which is more than the capacity of Three Mile Island’s unit 1.

William Lochstet

East Hempfield Township