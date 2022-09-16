In a 2018 United Nations speech, President Donald Trump warned Germany about becoming totally dependent on Russian natural gas for its energy needs. The German delegation openly smirked and laughed at the president.

As usual, Trump was right. Russian President Vladimir Putin has cut off gas supplies to Europe indefinitely due to sanctions imposed by the West for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Germany has more wind turbines and solar fields than any other European country, and every single one needs to be backed up by fossil fuels or nuclear power. It seems that the Germans are now finding out firsthand just how ineffective wind and solar energy are.

With winter coming, the Germans are scrambling to restart 27 of their shuttered coal-fired power plants. Soon, they will be generating upward of 30% or more of their energy from dirty coal.

Germany has banned fracking for clean, abundant natural gas and shut down many of its zero-emission nuclear power plants due, in my view, to its poor understanding of energy and the actions of the “woke” people who run the country.

I believe that this is what happens when politicians make policy based on environmentalists’ understanding of energy, as opposed to relying on real energy experts. I hope President Joe Biden and his handlers are paying attention.

It would seem that Europe needs a few good coal miners. Maybe U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia could send them some and go along to supervise. Pack a bag, senator, and stay there — and thanks a lot for voting for the green boondoggle climate bill.

Dale Horst

Elizabeth Township