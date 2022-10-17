Writers of letters to the editor regarding the pros and cons of electric vehicles often use cherry-picked data to make their case — one way or the other. The issue is more complicated than that.

Naturally, electric vehicles require electricity. In 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA.gov), electricity generation came from coal (21.8%), natural gas (38.3%), renewables (20.1%, which includes 6.3% hydroelectric), nuclear (18.9%), petroleum and other (0.9%).

Over 60% of our electricity is generated from fossil fuels. EIA.gov states that electricity rates are rising because of higher natural gas costs. Rates are typically a function of supply and demand. Supply comes from a power grid that is already struggling to cope — see California. How many electric cars can the grid support and when?

Meanwhile, is it logical for the Biden administration to demonize fossil fuels when the power grid is so reliant on them? When the federal government decides that an industry is unfavorable, the market notices. Since President Joe Biden took office, U.S. gasoline refining capacity has dropped from 19 million barrels per day to 17.9 billion. Why? Refiners have adjusted to the new reality coming out of Washington, D.C., and reduced their investment in capacity.

I believe that we need a broad and evolving energy footprint that will ultimately be less centered around fossil fuels. Electric vehicles should be one of many options to do that over time. Raise your hand if you think energy solutions dictated by government fiat will be efficient and effective.

History would suggest that a lack of energy and expensive energy are the existential threats around the world. They increase poverty, starvation, political upheaval and mass migration. Our energy footprint needs to evolve, not be mandated by bureaucrats.

Ritch Haag

Manor Township