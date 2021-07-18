In my view, the greatest threat to the United States isn’t a foreign country — it is the Republican Party. Perpetuating outright lies and following a madman, Republicans are dividing us to the point that our government is not as strong as it once was.

I believe that every one of them who support the Big Lie and the insurrection are traitors who should be tried for treason.

I fear there will be much more bloodshed — worse than the insurrection — if Donald Trump, Fox News and others like them are not stopped.

I believe the Republican Party is the enemy.

Mary Freisher

Providence Township